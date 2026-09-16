FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Saudi Houthi War: Saudi Cuts European Oil Shipments As Strategic East-West Pipeline Stays Offline

Saudi Houthi War: Saudi Cuts European Oil Shipments As Strategic East-West Pipeline Stays Offline

US News: Trump Administration Plans $2.8 Billion Sale Of 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel

US News: Trump Administration Plans $2.8 Billion Sale Of 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel

Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz, here's how she reacts

Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Parvathy Thiruvothu wins fans with her 'never-seen-before mass avatar' in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, netizens compare it Mohanlal's Georgekutty

Parvathy Thiruvothu's performance in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar wins over netizens yet again. The fans have stormed the internet and dropped their thoughts about her fearless cop avatar.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Parvathy Thiruvothu wins fans with her 'never-seen-before mass avatar' in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, netizens compare it Mohanlal's Georgekutty
Parvathy Thiruvothu (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who recently completed 20 years in the industry, has carved her own space with performances that have consistently stood out for their depth and authenticity. From Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie to Take Off, Uyare, Virus, Puzhu and Qarib Qarib Single, the actor has built an impressive filmography. She is now back in the spotlight with Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, with early audience reactions on social media praising the investigative thriller and Parvathy’s performance in particular.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's character in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar

In the film, Parvathy plays Aleena Abraham, a police constable who joins the force through compassionate appointment after her husband’s death. A mother and relatively inexperienced officer, Aleena finds herself caught in a complicated situation following a custodial death. Far from a stereotypical larger-than-life cop, she is vulnerable, observant and quietly intelligent, allowing Parvathy to bring a restrained and layered quality to the character. Fans on social media have called Parvathy’s portrayal of Aleena FANTABULOUS.

Fans compare Parvathy Thiruvothu's character to Mohanlal's Drishyam, Georgekutty 

One fan mentioned, "After 20 years, perhaps the biggest thing Parvathy has earned is this... you may forget that you are watching Parvathy Thiruvoth. You start watching the character instead. And that is something worth celebrating." Another mentioned," Mass Parvathy was not on my bucket list for 2026; we need more! "@par_vathy is the soul of the film with a never-seen-before screen presence."

Another fan mentioned, "13 years since Drishyam & Georgekutty, Malayalam Cinema had so many amazing crime investigation drama/thrillers in these last thirteen years, but IMO Aleena Abraham stood on par in the level of Georgekutty SO FREAKING DENSE OF A CHARACTER- and when such a character gets someone AS FANTABULOUS as a Parvathy, the sky is the limit, and that's exactly what happened here. It's been 2 decades of Parvathy in films, and Aleena is yet another great testament to the immaculate performer that she is."

Parvathy Thiruvothu's upcoming projects

The audience love comes at an exciting time for Parvathy, who has an interesting line-up ahead. She will be seen in a new avatar behind the microphone as she dubs for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra, while also featuring in Hrithik Roshan’s production Strom and the horror-mystery thriller Dhootha 2. With several more projects, including unannounced ventures, in the pipeline, Parvathy’s 20th year in the industry is shaping up to be another exciting chapter for the actor.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Islamic NATO Tested: Pakistan condemns Houthi drone near Mecca, offers no action to protect Kaaba
Islamic NATO Tested: Pakistan offers no action to protect Mecca, Kaaba
Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz, here's how she reacts
Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami celebrates birthday with disabled children, gets emotional
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami celebrates birthday with disabled children
Delhi HC reserves order on YouTuber Ajeet Bharti's anticipatory bail plea in casteist remarks case
HC reserves order on Ajeet Bharti's bail plea in casteist remarks case
WPL 2027: BCCI announces start date, auction set for October 28 in Kochi
WPL 2027: BCCI announces start date, auction set for October 28 in Kochi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement