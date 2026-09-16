Parvathy Thiruvothu wins fans with her 'never-seen-before mass avatar' in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, netizens compare it Mohanlal's Georgekutty

Parvathy Thiruvothu's performance in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar wins over netizens yet again. The fans have stormed the internet and dropped their thoughts about her fearless cop avatar.

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who recently completed 20 years in the industry, has carved her own space with performances that have consistently stood out for their depth and authenticity. From Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie to Take Off, Uyare, Virus, Puzhu and Qarib Qarib Single, the actor has built an impressive filmography. She is now back in the spotlight with Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, with early audience reactions on social media praising the investigative thriller and Parvathy’s performance in particular.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's character in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar

In the film, Parvathy plays Aleena Abraham, a police constable who joins the force through compassionate appointment after her husband’s death. A mother and relatively inexperienced officer, Aleena finds herself caught in a complicated situation following a custodial death. Far from a stereotypical larger-than-life cop, she is vulnerable, observant and quietly intelligent, allowing Parvathy to bring a restrained and layered quality to the character. Fans on social media have called Parvathy’s portrayal of Aleena FANTABULOUS.

Fans compare Parvathy Thiruvothu's character to Mohanlal's Drishyam, Georgekutty

One fan mentioned, "After 20 years, perhaps the biggest thing Parvathy has earned is this... you may forget that you are watching Parvathy Thiruvoth. You start watching the character instead. And that is something worth celebrating." Another mentioned," Mass Parvathy was not on my bucket list for 2026; we need more! "@par_vathy is the soul of the film with a never-seen-before screen presence."

Parvathy’s performance is ABSOLUTE PEAK! She completely owns every scene with her powerful screen presence and terrific acting. pic.twitter.com/DCYGipG3PD — Anas Appu (@AnasAppu2) September 11, 2026

Straight into the plot with a gripping first half, followed… pic.twitter.com/noEqRx7Xde — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) September 15, 2026

Another fan mentioned, "13 years since Drishyam & Georgekutty, Malayalam Cinema had so many amazing crime investigation drama/thrillers in these last thirteen years, but IMO Aleena Abraham stood on par in the level of Georgekutty SO FREAKING DENSE OF A CHARACTER- and when such a character gets someone AS FANTABULOUS as a Parvathy, the sky is the limit, and that's exactly what happened here. It's been 2 decades of Parvathy in films, and Aleena is yet another great testament to the immaculate performer that she is."

Parvathy Thiruvothu's upcoming projects

The audience love comes at an exciting time for Parvathy, who has an interesting line-up ahead. She will be seen in a new avatar behind the microphone as she dubs for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra, while also featuring in Hrithik Roshan’s production Strom and the horror-mystery thriller Dhootha 2. With several more projects, including unannounced ventures, in the pipeline, Parvathy’s 20th year in the industry is shaping up to be another exciting chapter for the actor.