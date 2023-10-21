Headlines

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film inspired from Mahabharata, calls it 'masterpiece of masterpieces’

Vivek Agnihotri leaves fans excited as he announced his new film Parva inspired from Mahabharata.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next film Parva after the release of The Vaccine War. The film is going to be a three part franchise focusing on the Mahabharata. Netizens also showered love on the filmmaker's big announcement. 

On Saturday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and sharing a poster, made a big announcement about his upcoming movie Parva: An Epic Tale Of Dharma. The filmmaker wrote, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at  @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:
PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.” 

Netizens also reacted to the film announcement. One of the comments read, “Hope you will be able to carry the weight of the classic. Good luck.” Another wrote, “all the very best sir, this needs to be told to the new generation.” Another wrote, “Seems a most important question of our civilization and history is about to get a big screen treatment! Wishing you all the best and hope that it would do wonder.”

Talking about the movie, the actress and producer Pallavi Joshi said, “It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."

The film titled 'Parva' will be based on a Book named Parva, written by S. L. Bhyrappa. It will be 3 parts big franchise. At the event, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa were present.

