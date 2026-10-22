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Party Animals trailer: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar promise chaotic comedy of errors with cops, goons, and drunk horse

Yoodlee Films has released the trailer of Party Animals, starring Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar. The comedy follows a New Year’s Eve reunion that spirals into chaos with cops, goons, a party bus, romantic complications, petty fights and a drunk horse. The film releases in cinemas on November 20.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Party Animals trailer: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar promise chaotic comedy of errors with cops, goons, and drunk horse
Party Animals trailer
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Yoodlee Films has released the trailer of Party Animals, an upcoming comedy starring Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar. Set around a New Year's Eve reunion that goes spectacularly wrong, the film follows a group of friends whose attempts to manage one mess only lead to bigger problems. The trailer features a chaotic mix of cops, goons, a party bus, romantic complications, petty fights and even a drunk horse. What begins as a seemingly harmless get-together soon descends into absurd situations, with the film leaning into exaggerated humour and the characters’ questionable decisions.

Speaking about the film, Viraj Ghelani said, "Party Animals is the kind of madness that’s hard to explain but a whole lot of fun to experience, especially with your gang of friends. From the music and the madness to the moments of pure unfiltered masti, the film celebrates that crazy energy, unbreakable bhaichara and collective bad decisions that make for the best stories. I had a blast being part of this chaos, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it together on the big screen."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President at Saregama India Ltd., added, "With Party Animals, we wanted to create a comedy that embraces its own madness and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s bold, irreverent and best enjoyed with your gang, where every terrible decision becomes a story worth telling."

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the Yoodlee Films banner, Party Animals stars Viraj Ghelani as Mann Patel and Arjun Tanwar as Armaan Khanna. The ensemble cast also includes Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi. The film is written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal. Party Animals is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch

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