Archana Puran Singh's latest vlog features her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Archana Puran Singh has been sharing daily vlogs about her life featuring her husband Parmeet Sethi and two sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi on her YouTube channel. In her latest vlog titled 'Laugh, Pray And Eat with AAAP KA PARIVAAR' that Archana uploaded on Friday, the family is seen visiting a laughter club, praying at the Siddhivinayak Temple, and having a South Indian brunch at the Ram Ashray restaurant.

When Archana, Parmeet, and their sons reach the famous restaurant in Matunga, Parmeet says that he is only hungry for love and leans in to kiss his wife Archana. She makes a cringing face at his joke and their sons Aaryamann make hilarious comment, "Papa kya kar rahe ho aap? Meri bhook toh mil gayi yeh dekh ke (Papa, what are you doing, I am not hungry anymore after seeing this). Ayushmann is also seen wondering what's happening to his parents.

Archana Puran Singh has acted in over hundred films with the most famous ones being Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Raja Hindustani, and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others. She is currently seen judging The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will soon return on Netflix with its third season.

Parmeet Sethi made his acting debut in Aditya Chopra's blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. He has since then starred in movies such as Lakshya, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Laila Majnu among others. He also directed the 2010 crime comedy Badmaash Company featuring Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi also want to become actors in the Hindi film industry, just like their parents.