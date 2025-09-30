Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s selfie with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley sets social media abuzz

A viral selfie of Aishwarya with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has taken over social media.

Paris Fashion Week 2025 is set to witness a special moment as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to return to the runway as the ambassador of the global cosmetic brand. Ahead of the much-awaited event, a behind-the-scenes picture of Aishwarya with Indian-origin British actress

Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, has gone viral on social media. Simone took to her Instagram to share a selfie just a few hours ago, and, in no time, the snap started trending across platforms. In the picture, the two, dressed in elegant black outfits, can be seen posing together in their vanity space as they prepare for the big event.

Take a look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular presence at international fashion and film events, arrived in Paris with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya often joins her mother at global shows and has now become a familiar face alongside the star.

Since its launch in 2017, the annual fashion week has grown into more than just a style platform. It highlights women's empowerment, inclusivity, and the merging of global cultures.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and has not yet announced her next project. Earlier this year, she made a remarkable appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Honouring Indian roots, she wore a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. She completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi.