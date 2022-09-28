Parineeti Chopra weighs in on comparisons between Code Name Tiranga and Alia Bhatt's Raazi

Alia Bhatt-Parineeti Chopra/File photos

Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen essaying the role of a Raw agent in the upcoming espionage drama Code Name Tiranga, recently opened up on the comparison of her film to Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. After the film's teaser was released, a section of the audience compared Code Name Tiranga to Raazi. However, Parineeti has denied similarities between the two films.

During a recent media interaction, Parineeti weighed in on the comparisons and said, "I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether." Bollywood Hungama was further quoted Parineeti as saying, "I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a completely original film."

When someone pointed out the love angle to Parineeti in an attempt to draw similarities between the two films namely Code Name Tiranga and Raazi, Parineeti responded by saying, "I will show you the film." Instantly, she also quipped, "No, no, no. You buy a ticket and watch."

Code Name Tiranga's trailer was unveiled earlier today (September 28). In it, Parineeti is seen in a never-seen-before avatar performing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as stylized action sequences.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu as the male lead who portrays a doctor in the film. The film will also bring together actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022.