Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in October, couple's roka already done: Report

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha/File photos

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are reportedly dating each other as the rumoured couple has been spotted together multiple times in the past month. The actress has also been found blushing in several paparazzi videos when shutterbugs have asked her about her wedding.

Now, as per a recent report, Parineeti and Raghav's roka has already been done and they are set to tie the knot with each other in October this year. A source was quoted telling India Today, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

The report also added that Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who now resides in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, will be attending the Ishaqzaade actress's wedding as she would be in India at the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5. The Fashion actress is the chairperson of the prestigious film festival this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is the Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila. The film, which will reportedly be released on the streaming giant Netflix, is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.



