Parineeti Chopra to follow footsteps of sister Priyanka Chopra for Saina Nehwal biopic; here's how

Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned in getting into the skin of her character for badminton star Saina Nehwal biopic. The actor has been undergoing training sessions for a very long time and has been sharing about the same on her social media pages. She has started shooting for the film a few days back and as a part of the process, Parineeti decided to spend time with Saina and her family. Talking about the same, Pari gave details to IANS.

She stated, "I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day."

Earlier talking about playing Saina, Parineeti had earlier said, "I’ve put all my energies prepping for this role, something I’ve never done for the 10-12 films that I’ve worked in previously and in the process I have finally discovered the person I am and the actor. I’m really excited to start Saina. I think it will be a life-changing experience."

Saina is directed by Amole Gupte and he had shared about the first shot by saying, "In the first scene, Parineeti as Saina will be answering questions from the fraternity, including journalists, students and sports management people."