Parineeti Chopra spills the beans on best advice she received from sister Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her first TV stint in the talent-based reality television show 'Hunarbaaz' scheduled to be telecast on Colors TV from January 22 onwards. She will be joined by Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty as her co-judges on the show.

In a recent interview promoting her upcoming television show, Parineeti shared the best piece of advice she has received in her career till date and it came from none other than her cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra. While talking to Puja Talwar, Parineeti said, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something."

Parineeti had announced her small-screen debut in her own unique style on her Instagram handle last month. Sharing a picture with her co-judges, she wrote, "I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams - having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country. Wish us well!"

Karan Johar has judged various popular reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'. On the other hand, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has judged dance-based reality shows such as 'Dance India Dance' and 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has two interesting projects in her kitty. Her upcoming films include the crime drama 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. She will also star in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in leading roles.