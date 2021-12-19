Search icon
Parineeti Chopra slams talent show for listing her as judge, says 'Don't take advantage of kids'

Taking to Twitter, Parineeti Chopra posted a screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2021, 06:57 PM IST

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on December 18 slammed one of the talent shows' organisers for claiming that she will be part of their judging panel along with musician Salim Merchant.

Parineeti took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India. "@FunKidsIndia opens audition 4 kids from the UK 2 showcase their talent! Register now at funkids.in/nritalent 4 auditions tomorrow ! Last Chance -- not to be lost ! Judges for finale @ParineetiChopra @Salim_merchant," the tweet read. 

Reacting to the post, Parineeti requested the organisers to remove her name and not take advantage of children and parents.

"Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way," she wrote.

The show oganisers also commented and tried to clarify the doubts. They mentioned that they are in touch with Parineeti's manager.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is all set to make her TV debut with the new talent show 'Hunarbaaz'. (With inputs from ANI)

