Parineeti Chopra slams talent show for listing her as judge, says 'Don't take advantage of kids'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on December 18 slammed one of the talent shows' organisers for claiming that she will be part of their judging panel along with musician Salim Merchant.

Parineeti took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India. "@FunKidsIndia opens audition 4 kids from the UK 2 showcase their talent! Register now at funkids.in/nritalent 4 auditions tomorrow ! Last Chance -- not to be lost ! Judges for finale @ParineetiChopra @Salim_merchant," the tweet read.

Reacting to the post, Parineeti requested the organisers to remove her name and not take advantage of children and parents.

"Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way," she wrote.

pic.twitter.com/HlTzVfuA5P December 18, 2021

The show oganisers also commented and tried to clarify the doubts. They mentioned that they are in touch with Parineeti's manager.

We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec, 2022. — FunkidsIndia (@FunKidsIndia) December 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Parineeti is all set to make her TV debut with the new talent show 'Hunarbaaz'. (With inputs from ANI)