Parineeti Chopra shares experience of working with Sooraj Barjatya on filmmaker's 58th birthday

Popular filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has helmed family entertainers including the blockbuster 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' is celebrating his 58th birthday on Tuesday, February 22. Parineeti Chopra, who is working with the director next on his upcoming film 'Uunchai', shared her experience of working with Barjatya who produces his films under the banner Rajshri Productions.

Stating that working with the director has been similar to her going back to school, Parineeti says, “Sooraj sir is the gentlest and the most amazing human being that I have ever met. He is so simple, so wise and so intelligent as a creative force, that someone like me, who is a complete director’s actor, can gain tremendously and sharpen one’s skill-set. Working with Sooraj ji on the sets of Uunchai is like me going back to school because there is so much learning and unlearning at the same time that you feel creatively satiated after a shoot day.”

Talking about his contribution to Indian cinema, the actress, who made her debut with 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', further adds, “He is enriching me as an artiste and I can only be grateful to him for choosing me to be a part of his vision. He deserves all the happiness and love on his birthday because through his films, he has spread so much love and joy to people. He has taught everyone so many values that are rooted in our Indian culture for generations. We are blessed to have had someone like Sooraj sir shaping Hindi cinema. His contribution is simply timeless.”



In Sooraj Barjatya‘s Uunchai, Parineeti will be sharing screen space with veteran actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The actress also has crime drama 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.