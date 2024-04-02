Twitter
Bollywood

'Spoilt forever': Parineeti Chopra shares BTS memories with Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh from Amar Singh Chamkila

Ahead of Amar Singh Chamkila's release, Parineeti Chopra shared BTS memories during the shoot with Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 06:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra from Amar Singh Chamkila (Image source: Screengrab)
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared the BTS video from the film’s shoot on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video saying that she will forever remember the experience of working on the film and that it has spoiled her for life.

Sharing the BTS video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in the caption, “How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever.” The video shows Parineeti, clad in traditional Punjabi attire, in different avatars including the prep, and pre-roll clips. She can also be seen hanging around the sets and chatting with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali and her co-star in the film, Diljit Dosanjh.

Here's the BTS clip of Amar Singh Chamkila

In one clip her character of Amarjot can be seen as pregnant as well courtesy of the prosthetics. Incidentally, the rumours about Parineeti’s pregnancy were doing rounds until recently the actress explicitly denied being pregnant through her hilarious Instagram posts.

Recently, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a Reel, wherein she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and a blazer. The video includes a caption that reads: “POV – wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress.” Then the video shows several news headlines stating ‘Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?’The video is captioned as: “Entering my fitted clothes era”. In the Stories section, she wrote: “Add to cart: Fitted clothes only.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila 

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila revolves around the life of popular Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot, and their assassination. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and is set to release on Netflix on April 12. 

