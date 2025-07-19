Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law rushed to hospital during The Great Indian Kapil Show shoot? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were the latest guests at The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, the shoot got cancelled after her mother-in-law fell ill.

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha, were supposed to appear on Kapil Sharma's popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The duo was recently spotted on the sets of the show, and they even posed for paps. However, as per the latest reports, the episode shoot got cancelled after Parineeti's mother-in-law, Raghav's mom, Alka Chadha, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Paparazzo breaks the news of Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law

Viral Bhayani, the popular paparazzo, shared this news on his Instagram. He shared a photo of the couple from the shoot, and wrote, "The extremely loved The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is presently in its third season, continues to win the hearts of everyone alike. Amongst the many celebs who have been planned for this season, the latest celeb couple were Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha."

He further informed about the cancellation of the shoot, and wrote, "Since Raghav Chaddha’s mother fell ill amid the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, she had to be rushed to the hospital in the middle of the shoot. As a result of the same, the shoot had to be cancelled. The production team will take a call on the next date for the shoot."

Firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe

A week ago, Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath newly opened Kap's Cafe in Canada, was attacked by a gunman. At least nine to twelve shots were fired at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe, and no one got injured, as the incident took place at midnight. The Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi, linked to Babbar Khalsa International and listed by India’s NIA, claimed responsibility for the incident. Laddi stated that the motive behind the attack was because of Kapil's hurtful jokes about Nihang Sikhs on his show. This was his warning to Kapil Sharma.