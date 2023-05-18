Parineeti Chopra's dad struggles to hold back tears in intimate unseen photos from her engagement to Raghav Chadha

Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos from her engagement ceremony.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra’s brother commented, “A casual Papa tearing up in the background is the highlight,” as her father can be seen getting emotional in the background. One of the social media users wrote, “Nick jija ko dikhao yaar.” The second one said, “you are a most beautiful and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan.” The third one said, “Parineeti and Rajneeti dono raghav bhaiyan ke hath mein.”