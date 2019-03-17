Parineeti Chopra reveals if Nick Jonas' friends flirted with her at Priyanka Chopra and his wedding

Parineeti Chopra was a happy bridesmaid at her cousin Priyanka Chopra's grand wedding with Nick Jonas. The actor had spoken a lot of times about the grand wedding festivities and the fun she had the entire time. Parineeti was even asked if she was paid up by Nick the 'joota hiding money' on her Twitter page. The Ishaqzaade actor wrote, "To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you’re wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas."

During her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Kesari, Parineeti was asked if any of Nick's friends flirted with her during the festivities. To which she revealed, "Line toh mara par maine line di nahi!" She went on to reveal that Nick paid her both in INR and dollars. Moreover, him being very generous even gifted her diamonds.

At a group interaction held earlier this week, when Parineeti was asked about her wedding plans, she said, "Currently, I have no plans, I don't think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I'm ready for it which is not today. I'm not thinking about all that today."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Kesari. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead and is directed by Anurag Singh. It's hitting the screens on March 21, 2019.