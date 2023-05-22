Parineeti Chopra reveals how she fell for Raghav Chadha, shares pic of him wiping her tears: 'One breakfast together...'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement

Parineeti Chopra has shared new unseen pictures from her engagement to politician Raghav Chadha and, for the first time, revealed how she was sure he was the one for her. Parineeti and Raghav became engaged earlier this month in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family. A wedding date has not been finalised yet.

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram to share some new, unseen pictures from their engagement, which took place at Delhi’s Kapurthala House earlier this month. The pictures show various moments from their engagement, including one of the couple hugging each other. Others include one with Parineeti’s cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra blessing them. A cute, candid picture shows Parineeti getting emotional and Raghav wiping her tears.

In the caption, the actress talked about how she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ for her. “When you know, you know,” she wrote, adding, “One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”

Talking about their engagement bash, Parineeti added, “Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra commented on the post: “The sweetest reminder of that day.” Saba Pataudi added, “Congratulations And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead....! Much love Pari.” Many other fans called Priyanka Chopra applying the tika (vermillion) on Raghav’s head the ‘cutest moment’.