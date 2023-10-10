Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai after her wedding to Raghav Chadha. Parineeti's look and her brief interaction with the paparazzi have gone viral on the internet.

Newlywed actress Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai, two weeks after her wedding, and her videos and photos from the airport went viral. After marrying AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai on October 10. The actress sported sindoor on her forehead and also wore pink choora bangles.

On Tuesday, Parineeti landed at Mumbai airport, and she was spotted by the paparazzi. This is Parineeti's first appearance in Mumbai since her wedding. Parineeti wore an all-black outfit, with a black blazer over a casual T-shirt, which was paired with white sneakers.

As Parineeti was heading towards her car, she had a brief interaction with photographers. One of the pap asked her, "Jiju kaise hai humare (How is our brother-in-law)?" Parineeti laughed, blushed, and replied, "Bilkul theek hai (He's fine)."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was shared it went viral instantly. Parineeti's minimal look and the sindoor won the internet. An internet user wrote, "1st actress I have seen with sindoor days after the wedding. Others put sindoor only on the day they arrived at the airport after the wedding the next day no sindoor." Another internet user wrote, "Kitnaa sharma rahi hai." A netizen wrote, "Khushi dekh rahe ho."

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday, September 24. On the next day, the couple shared their mesmering pictures from their wedding festivities on their Instagram handles.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other...Our forever begins now", the Bollywood actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader captioned these pictures, which went viral on social media in no time. On the work front, Parineeti was seen in Akshay Kumar's latest film Mission Raniganj.