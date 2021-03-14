'Inhuman, shameful, heartbreaking': Parineeti Chopra reacts to Zomato delivery man case

Parineeti Chopra has reacted to the Zomato rider row on her social media pages. The actor even sought justice for the delivery man and asked the executives of the restaurant aggregator and food delivery if she can provide any help in the process. The delivery man named Kamaraj has denied all allegations levelled against him by a Bengaluru woman named Hitesha Chandranee of assaulting her while delivering the food.

Meanwhile, Parineeti's tweet read as "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth... If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking... Please let me know how I can help... #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomato @zomatoin."

She also shared a photo of Kamaraj on her Instagram story and wrote, "FIND THE TRUTH! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!"

Hitesha accused Kamaraj of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding.

"She refused to pay after accepting the order as I was late for the delivery and asked it for free," Kamaraj, the accused, told ANI.

"She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding. I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," he added.