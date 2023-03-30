Search icon
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha spotted together at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours, photos go viral

Parineeti Chopa was dressed in black outfits and Raghav Chadha was accompanying her at the Delhi airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Credit: ANI

Amid wedding rumours, actor Parineeti Chopra and  Raghav Chadha were spotted together at the Delhi airport on Wednesday night. Avoiding the paps and journalists, Parineeti was seen hurriedly entering the car.

The actress was dressed in black outfits and Raghav was accompanying her, he also made his way hurriedly inside the car. For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours recently as they were seen hanging out in Mumbai.

Parineeti was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra`s house recently and triggered her wedding speculations with Raghav. Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"Parineeti was also asked by the Mumbai paps to comment on her wedding rumours. She only blushed at their queries.

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav after his pictures with the Uunchai actor went viral on social media and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. 

Watch: Parineeti Chopra blushes as paps ask her about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
