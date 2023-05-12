Search icon
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement: Food menu, guest list, venue; here's all you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's rumoured engagement is expected to have an intimate but star-studded festivity in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted at airport

If reports are to be believed, then actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party political leader Raghav Chadha's engagement will take place on May 13. The rumoured couple is currently in Delhi and their intimate sagaai ceremony will take place in the presence of close family members. 

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement venue 

As per the news report of Etimes, actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha's engagement will take place near the iconic India Gate, in Central Delhi. 

READ: Watch: Parineeti Chopra's Bandra home decked up with lights ahead of her rumoured engagement with Raghav Chadha

The food menu of the day

The guest at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement will be served delicious Indian cuisine. As per the report of India Today, Raghav's brother, Sahaj is an entrepreneur in the food business, and he has taken responsibility for cuisine arrangements. As per the report, the food menu will include lip-smacking Indian cuisine with kebabs and vegan lovers will also be taken care of with their favourite vegan cuisine. 

The star-studded guest list

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement is expected to be an intimate but star-studded festivity. As per the report of India Today, Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra is expected to attend the engagement. Her husband  Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie may join Priyanka in the celebrations. Other than Priyanka, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, Parineeti's BFF, Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra are invited to attend the engagement. From Raghav's side, a few political leaders are expected to attend the function. After the intimate festivity, a party will also be hosted by the families, and it will be attended by the friends of the couple. 

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted at various events. They were first spotted having dinner at the suburban restaurant that sparked their dating rumours. On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Capsule Gill.  

