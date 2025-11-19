Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19. On November 19, exactly a month later, they revealed his name Neer and shared his first photos.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19. On November 19, exactly a month later, they revealed his name Neer and shared his first photos.

They wrote on Instagram, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless."