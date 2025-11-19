Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch
Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'
Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices
This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8,040 feet deep, took 17 years to build, not Singapore, China, Japan, but in...
At least 7 Maoists, including top leader Tech Shankar, shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, second encounter in 24 hours
RRB Group D Exams 2025 BIG Update: City intimation slip RELEASED at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download city slip online
Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy rejects legitimacy of her extradition, says 'India saved my...'
Zeenat Aman, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, owns luxurious home in Mumbai, seafront vacation house in..., her net worth is Rs...
Fact Check: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos with their newborn baby boy? Know truth behind viral photos
BOLLYWOOD
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19. On November 19, exactly a month later, they revealed his name Neer and shared his first photos.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19. On November 19, exactly a month later, they revealed his name Neer and shared his first photos.
They wrote on Instagram, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless."