Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha reflect on 'union' in first statement post engagement: 'We come from different worlds...'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha issued a joint statement thanking fans and media two days after their engagement in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement

Two days after they got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi, actress Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha issued a joint statement thanking fans, media fraternity, and their friends and colleagues. In the statement, the newly-engaged couple also reflected on their relationship and the road ahead.

In an identical note shared by Raghav and Parineeti on their social media handles on Monday afternoon, they said they were overwhelmed by people’s love for them. Parineeti’s note read, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement.

Reflecting upon their bond, she added, “We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite: with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

Thanking fans and the mediapersons for their love and support, the couple stated, “We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday evening at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. The engagement was attended by political bigwigs including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, both of whom are Raghav’s colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party. The guest list also included Parineeti’s cousins, actors Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra.

The couple was first spotted on a dinner date earlier this year, which sparked relationship rumours. However, the two remained tight-lipped with Raghav even diverting questions on Parineeti. No date for the wedding has been announced so far but reports have indicated the couple will go for a winter wedding later this year.

