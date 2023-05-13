Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement live updates: Couple to wear outfits by Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha/File photo

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's engagement is all set to take place on Saturday, May 13, in Delhi. The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship after being spotted together multiple times together this year. With Priyanka Chopra landing in Delhi earlier this morning, it is now confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav's Sagai ceremony will happen today.



Here are the details of the outfits that Parineeti and Raghav will wear on their special day today. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actress will wear a subtle traditional outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, while the AAP leader will wear a minimalist achkan, designed by her maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Sachdeva told the portal, "Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven’t done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue." Manish Malhotra arrived in Delhi earlier this morning for the festivities.

Also, as per the reports in indianexpress.com, the engagement ceremony will start at Kapurthala House at 5 PM and the couple will exchange rings at 8 PM, which will be followed by an intimate dinner with family and close friends. The source added, "The celebrations will start in the evening with Sukhmani Sahib Paath followed by Ardaas between 5:00 and 8:00 pm, the couple will then exchange rings and there will be dinner, the guestlist has about 150 names, only very close family members and friends are invited."

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and Parineeti's BFF and tennis player Sania Mirza are also attending Parineeti and Raghav's ceremony, as per multiple reports. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann have also been invited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

