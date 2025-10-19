Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are blessed with a baby boy, new parents pen heartfelt note: 'Now we have everything'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, have welcomed their first child and issued a joint statement on Instagram.

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha, are on cloud 9 as they have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. On Sunday, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, confirming the arrival of their first child. Earlier, on Sunday morning, there were reports that Parineeti was rushed to the Delhi hospital, and her husband accompanied her. Hours after these reports, the couple themselves shared the good news with their followers.

In a joint statement, Raghav and Parineeti shared a creative announcement of the arrival of the baby boy, and wrote, "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember our lives before. Arms full, are hearts are fuller. First, we had each other. Now, we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

Soon, the news went viral, and Parineeti's fans and her co-stars stormed to Instagram and congratulated her on being promoted to mother. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations." Ananya Panday dropped heart emojis. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." A fan wrote, "Omgggggg now it’s a reason to celebrate. We are so happy for you and your families. Sending all our prayers to you! Can’t describe our happiness." Another fan wrote, "Omg omg big big congratulations to Chopra’s and Chadha’s, that’s the most amazing news we received, the blessings of Diwali are here."

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story

As per the reports, Raghav and Parineeti crossed their paths in London, where their first interaction wasn't limited to 'Hi and Bye'. Their friendship/relationship had roots in acquaintanceship: They had known of each other for some time (for example, both had UK education links: Parineeti at Manchester, Raghav at LSE). She was once invited for breakfast with their teams. At that time, Parineeti reportedly said that within five minutes she realised: “I’m going to marry this man.” Later, Raghav went to visit Parineeti on the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila, and that's where romance blossomed. On May 13, 2023, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. Later, the couple got married on September 24, 2023, at a luxurious wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of friends, family and selected guests.