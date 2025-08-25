Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy, say 'Our little universe is on its way'

Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy, say 'Our little universe is on its way'
Image credit: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple revealed the happy news on Instagram with a sweet, joint post.

Their announcement featured a beautifully crafted cake placed on a silver platter over a soft beige fabric, adorned with white flowers. At its center were golden baby footprints and the words “1 + 1 = 3,” symbolizing their growing family. They also shared a short video showing them walking hand in hand through a park, their backs to the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

“Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and heart emojis)... Blessed beyond measure,” the caption read. 

Raghav and Parineeti started dating in 2023, however the couple did not publicly speak about the relationship. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. She married Chadha in September 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages. Sonam Kapoor wrote: “Congratulations darling.” Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi simply said “Congratulations.”

The actress had earlier shared a picture on Independence day, where she and her husband spent the afternoon at home and enjoyed a hearty meal. "An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. Happy Independence Day! @raghavchadha88," Parineeti captioned the post.

On the professional front, Parineeti will next grace the screen with a yet untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in important roles, along with others.

The shoot for the project has already been wrapped up. Recently, the couple were seen on the "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

During the episode, which aired on Netflix on August 2, Archana Puran Singh complimented Raghav on his looks, wondering if he’s ever thought about entering Bollywood.

Raghav played a perfect Uno Reverse saying: “Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! Bohot politics hai! (Archana ji, our profession has an actor within every politician. So, there is a lot of acting in our work, and when I look at her (Parineeti's) life, I am convinced that there is a lot of politics in her work!"

(With inputs from IANS)

