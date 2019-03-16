Parineeti Chopra pays back Akshay Kumar the money she owed after DNA After Hrs report

Fun banter between co-stars during the promotions of their film is something which fans look forward. During several media interactions and promotions, the actors tend to share anecdotes from the sets during the shoot of the film. They cherish these moments and make a point that even fans should know about not only the efforts but also the fun they have on the sets. This is something which Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra did during the promotions of Kesari.

As per a recent DNA After Hrs report, it was revealed that Parineeti owed Akshay money after losing against him in a game of cards. Due to the revelation made by DNA, Parineeti paid back the money, she owed to Akshay. The stunning beauty took to her social media pages and shared a snippet about the report. She also shared a photo with Akshay where she is seen paying him Rs 2000. Pari shared the post with a caption stating, "I was told by a newspaper that ..... so ... @akshaykumar"

Check it out below:

I was told by a newspaper that ..... so ... @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/bgr70uxEQy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 15, 2019

Meanwhile, talking about Kesari, the film is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi fought between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 Afghans. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. Kesari is slated to release on March 21, 2019, on the occasion of Holi.

In the film, Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Akshay's dead wife. The actor recently had revealed that with this particular film, screen time didn't matter to her.