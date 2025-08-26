Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha, who's more richer? Difference in net worth between this duo will leave you shocked!

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits
As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce their first pregnancy, here's the net worth comparison between the two. The difference between them will surely surprise you.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: You will be surprised to know the massive gap in their net worth
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha recently shared a big personal update – the couple is expecting their first child. As soon as the news broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. But along with the celebrations, people also started googling one question – who is richer between Parineeti and Raghav? The difference in their net worth will leave you stunned.
Parineeti Chopra’s Net Worth
Parineeti Chopra, one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses, enjoys a net worth of around Rs 74 crore ($9 million). Her wealth comes from blockbuster films, high-value brand endorsements, and social media collaborations. She lives in a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 22 crore, and her collection of high-end cars includes Jaguar, Audi and Range Rover models, reflecting her star lifestyle.
Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth
On the other hand, Raghav Chadha’s declared net worth is much smaller. According to his election affidavit, he owns assets worth only around Rs 50 lakh. This includes a house in Delhi valued at Rs 36–37 lakh, 90 grams of gold worth Rs 5 lakh, and about Rs 6 lakh invested in stocks and mutual funds. Unlike Parineeti’s luxury rides, Raghav drives a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, symbolising his simple and grounded way of living.
The Big Difference
The financial gap between the two is huge. While Parineeti’s earnings showcase the glitz of the film industry, Raghav’s assets reflect the modest lifestyle of a politician. But despite this massive difference, the couple continues to win hearts with their love story, and now with the happy news of embracing parenthood. On August 25, the duo announced their first pregnancy on social media, and before that, they gave a hint at The Great Indian Kapil Show.