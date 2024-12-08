Parineeti Chopra recently broke the silence on losing a role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

It was supposed to be Parineeti Chopra instead of Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had envisioned Parineeti in the role of Rannvijay’s wife, Gitanjali, in the action drama. Due to date issues, Parineeti had to walk out of Animal. Post-release, Animal turned out to be a blockbuster, minting over Rs 900 crore at the box office. Even Rashmika’s performance was immensely lauded by both fans and critics alike. Despite losing on the blockbuster film, Parineeti maintains that she has no regrets instead she feels blessed.

In the latest media interaction, Parineeti broke the silence on losing a role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. “To be honest, I think god had something better for me. I was doing that film, almost everything was worked out. But on the same dates, I was offered Chamkila.” Further, she explained how Chamkila’s character outweighed her role in Animal. “I was offered many songs, I was singing songs composed by AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali was my dream director. I was offered to do so much more, that I chose to do Chamkila. And the love, support, recognition, respect and nominations which I got because of Chamkila, I think I don’t regret it, I am happy.”

Parineeti featured as Amarjot, wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, in Imtiaz Ali’s film Chamkila. The film has Diljit Dosanjh playing the titular role of the late Punjabi singer, who was shot dead along with his wife on March 8, 1988. The film was released on Netflix and Parineeti's acting was critically appreciated.

Further, Parineeti's husband and politician Raghav Chadha revealed that all because of Chamkila, they got to spend some quality time. And their love deepened and the two subsequently got married. “When Parineeti returned to India, she came straight to Punjab for a shoot. We kept meeting, and the relationship grew stronger over time. At first, we met secretly, away from the public eye,” he said recalling the time they used to visit Gurudwara Chamkaur Sahib, where they prayed together.