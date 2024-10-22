Politician Raghav Chadha penned a beautiful birthday note for his 'precious gift' Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday.

Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September last year, they have been dishing out major couple goals. While fans were still drooling over their recent Karwa Chauth pictures, the duo dropped yet another expression of love.

As Parineeti turned a year older today, October 22, 2024, Raghav took to Instagram and penned a beautiful birthday wish for her. In the post, he expressed his admiration for her beauty, voice, grace and laughter.“Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!” he captioned the post while offering a glimpse of their happy moments.

Soon after, Parineeti re-shared his post on her Instagram stories and gave a perfect response to his love-filled note. She wrote, “OMG, This man...Gift from God…” She also commented on Raghav’s post, “Ragaiiiiii” she wrote and added emoticons. Fans chimed in to the comment section to shower love on the couple’s PDA. “She truly found LOVE, which is so rare these days. Happy for you two!” wrote a user. Another commented, “Caption took my whole heart.”

Parineeti also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra. The Citadel actress shared a lovely picture of Parineeti and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Tisha, Sending you lots of love on your special day, and signed off with a heart and a kiss emoji. Several other celebrities took to social media and extended warm wishes on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Parineet was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. She played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Laur in the film.