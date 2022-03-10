Parineeti Chopra goes scuba diving, writes ‘sometimes I live on land’

Parineeti Chopra never misses an opportunity to delight her admirers on social media with her photos and videos. The actress just released a scuba diving photo that has gone viral!

The actress was seen posing for the camera as she scuba dived and had the best time of her life. She captioned the photo as, “…and sometimes, I live on land.”

Take a look-

In a recent interview promoting her upcoming television show, Parineeti shared the best piece of advice she has received in her career till date and it came from none other than her cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra. While talking to Puja Talwar, Parineeti said, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something."

Parineeti had announced her small-screen debut in her own unique style on her Instagram handle last month. Sharing a picture with her co-judges, she wrote, "I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams - having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country. Wish us well!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has two interesting projects in her kitty. Her upcoming films include the crime drama 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. She will also star in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in leading roles.