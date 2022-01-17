Parineeti Chopra goes scuba diving, fans ask ‘paani garam hai kya?’

Parineeti Chopra never leaves a chance to amuse her fans with her pictures and videos on social media. The actress has recently dropped her scuba diving video which is now doing rounds on social media.

Parineeti on Monday dropped a video and a few pictures with the caption, “The place where I belong.” Her brother Shivang Chopra on her post commented, “Oooff!!! The best place on this planet is def under water!” Her fans have also reacted to the post.

One of them wrote, “Waise itni sardi me yahi kaam krna zaruri hai kya,” another mentioned, “Pani garam hai kya sardi bahut hai naaa.” The third one said, “Pari jal pari ku dhund the hue.” The fourth one mentioned, “You are cute like fish love you sweating emotionally want to spend summer with you.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra on December 18 had slammed one of the talent shows’ organisers for claiming that she will be part of their judging panel along with musician Salim Merchant.

Parineeti took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India. “@FunKidsIndia opens audition 4 kids from the UK 2 showcase their talent! Register now at funkids.in/nritalent 4 auditions tomorrow ! Last Chance -- not to be lost ! Judges for finale @ParineetiChopra @Salim_merchant,” the tweet read.

Reacting to the post, Parineeti requested the organisers to remove her name and not take advantage of children and parents.

“Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way,” she wrote.