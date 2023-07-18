Parineeti Chopra drops unseen photo with 'mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, thanks her for 'everything'

Headlines

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Meet the woman, who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Raghubir Yadav says he 'dislikes' the term acting, explains why: 'Acting lafz mere liye bada khatarnak hai…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

Weight loss tips: 8 morning drinks to burn belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

Bigg Boss OTT: Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid to become the first lovebirds of the house?

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Parineeti Chopra drops unseen photo with 'mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, thanks her for 'everything'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra drops unseen photo with 'mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, thanks her for 'everything'

Parineeti Chopra dropped an adorable photo with Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of her birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra’s 41st birthday, Parineeti Chopra dropped an unseen photo and wished her. The photo is from Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday mimi didi…thankyou for everything that you do! I love you.”

Take a look:

In the photo, the Bollywood-Hollywood actress can be seen wearing a green saree and fixing Parineeti's mangtika. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel which also starred Richard Madden. The Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. Though the Russo Brothers' show received generally poor reviews from audiences and critics, it has been renewed for another season.

For the uninititaed, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha recently got engaged in Delhi. Many reports suggest that they will be following the Bollywood trend of getting married in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has become the go-to destination for Bollywood and high-profile couples to get married, be it the Ambani family weddings, or the most recent Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding. Now, it is expected that Parineeti and Raghav will also get married in the royal state.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is expected to be a royal affair, with some of the nation’s most powerful politicians set to attend the ceremony. Reports have suggested that Parineeti Chopra is currently in Rajasthan, selecting a wedding venue. It is likely that Parineeti Chopra may get married in Udaipur or Jaipur in the coming months, and is currently looking at wedding venues in the cities. Parineeti also had a meeting with Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, to inquire about hotels and wedding venues.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra might choose the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan for their wedding venue, though the reports and destination have not been finalized yet.

READ | 'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School holidays 2023: Delhi schools to remain closed; MCD releases list of schools, dates

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Meet Rohit Sharma's brother-in-law, man behind multi-crore brand deals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; his link to Bollywood

Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Noida: Human skeleton found in drain, police launch investigation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE