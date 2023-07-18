Parineeti Chopra drops unseen photo with 'mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, thanks her for 'everything'

Parineeti Chopra dropped an adorable photo with Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of her birthday.

On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra’s 41st birthday, Parineeti Chopra dropped an unseen photo and wished her. The photo is from Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday mimi didi…thankyou for everything that you do! I love you.”

Take a look:

In the photo, the Bollywood-Hollywood actress can be seen wearing a green saree and fixing Parineeti's mangtika. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel which also starred Richard Madden. The Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. Though the Russo Brothers' show received generally poor reviews from audiences and critics, it has been renewed for another season.

For the uninititaed, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha recently got engaged in Delhi. Many reports suggest that they will be following the Bollywood trend of getting married in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has become the go-to destination for Bollywood and high-profile couples to get married, be it the Ambani family weddings, or the most recent Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding. Now, it is expected that Parineeti and Raghav will also get married in the royal state.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is expected to be a royal affair, with some of the nation’s most powerful politicians set to attend the ceremony. Reports have suggested that Parineeti Chopra is currently in Rajasthan, selecting a wedding venue. It is likely that Parineeti Chopra may get married in Udaipur or Jaipur in the coming months, and is currently looking at wedding venues in the cities. Parineeti also had a meeting with Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, to inquire about hotels and wedding venues.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra might choose the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan for their wedding venue, though the reports and destination have not been finalized yet.

