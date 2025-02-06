One of the reasons why Parineeti Chopra is absent from her cousin's wedding could be an ongoing project. Recent posts on her Instagram show glances from the sets of her next film, suggesting that the actress is busy shooting.

Parineeti Chopra is currently missing out on her cousin Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s brother's wedding festivities, thanks to her prior shooting commitments. As questions about her absence from the festivities continue to raise eyebrows, Parineeti Chopra has now shared a cryptic post on her Instagram which is going viral for its context. The post shared by the actress read, "We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be."

Parineeti Chopra's post has left many fans wondering if all is well between the cousins. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is currently stationed in Mumbai, attending the wedding celebrations with pomp and joy. While Parineeti Chopra's absence has not gone unnoticed, her parents were seen enjoying the wedding functions alongside Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, and Mannara Chopra.

One of the reasons why Parineeti Chopra is absent from her cousin's wedding could be an ongoing project. Recent posts on her Instagram show glances from the sets of her next film, suggesting that the actress is busy shooting.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, has also been missing from the festivities but her in-laws, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas could be seen enjoying the wedding get-together.

Many are unaware that Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024. Priyanka Chopra is currently stationed in India to attend the big fat wedding of her baby brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. Various paparazzi pages are filled with pictures from the wedding festivities.

