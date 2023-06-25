Viral video: Parineeti Chopra trolled for refusing to get clicked, netizens say 'iski shaadi pe bhi mat lena photos'

Parineeti Chopra/Instant Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has been in the limelight since the start of the year when she was spotted with the politician Raghav Chadha at multiple public places and finally, the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on May 13 at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

On Sunday, June 25, the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress was again spotted by the paparazzi and she refused to pose for them. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood on its Instagram page, Parineeti's security can be seen telling the shutterbugs to stop clicking her pictures as she tries to hide from them.

However, netizens are brutally trolling the actress for her gesture in the comments section. One of them said, "Full attitude she has", while another wrote, "Iski shaadi pe bhi mat lena photos, tab isse samajh aaega (Don't even click her photos on her wedding, then she will understand)". Another even joked, "Chadha Ji se jhagda hua hai lagta hai (It seems she has fought with Raghav Chadha)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, whose role will be played by Akshay Kumar. Though its title and release date haven't been announced yet, trade experts have announced that the film called The Great Indian Rescue will hit theatres on October 5, 2023.

The actress also has another biopic in her kitty, Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the life of the famous Punjabi singer of the same name. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the titular role and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. The AR Rahman musical will be released on Netflix in 2024.



READ | Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's photo with Parineeti Chopra invites hilarious reactions: 'Yeh Oreo biscuit sabko pasand hai'