Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on feud rumours with Jennifer Winget: 'Thanks for the entertainment'

Parineeti Chopra has dismissed feud rumours with Jennifer Winget after a viral video from the Shaque: Trust No One success party sparked speculation. Calling out online trolls and "self-proclaimed journalists", Parineeti said the actresses laughed at the controversy.

Parineeti Chopra has broken her silence on rumours of a fallout with her Shaque: Trust No One co-star Jennifer Winget, taking a dig at online trolls and "self-proclaimed journalists" for turning an ordinary moment into a controversy. The actress revealed that she and Jennifer had been laughing at the speculation, which began after a video from the Netflix series' success party went viral. The controversy erupted after clips from the cake-cutting ceremony showed Jennifer standing behind Parineeti on stage. Some social media users interpreted the moment as Parineeti deliberately ignoring or pushing her co-star aside, triggering rumours of a rift between the two actresses. Both actresses have since taken to Instagram to dismiss the claims, making it clear that there is no bad blood between them.

Parineeti Chopra takes a dig at trolls over Jennifer Winget feud rumours

Reacting to the speculation, Parineeti revealed that she and Jennifer had been following the online chatter and found the exaggerated interpretations amusing. She also praised Jennifer's performance in Shaque: Trust No One, calling her a brilliant actor and her favourite in the series. In her Instagram post, Parineeti wrote, "Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather "creative" videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke’s on you, because we've been laughing. Hysterically! Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame - perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh."





Jennifer Winget clarifies why she moved back on stage

Jennifer had also addressed the speculation on Instagram, explaining that she stepped back during the cake-cutting ceremony simply because there was not enough space on stage. She urged people to stop spreading negativity and clarified that she shares a warm equation with Parineeti. Emphasising that the two actresses have mutual respect and affection, Jennifer also called for an end to attempts to pit women against each other. In her Instagram statement, Jennifer wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn’t. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you."





What is Shaque: Trust No One about?

Shaque: Trust No One is a Hindi crime mystery thriller featuring Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan and Anup Soni. The series premiered on September 24, 2026, and is available to stream exclusively on Netflix in India. The story follows Anvita, played by Parineeti, a devastated mother whose newborn daughter is abducted from a hospital room in Shimla. For nine years, the abductor sends her an anonymous photograph of her daughter growing up on the child's birthday. As Anvita searches for the truth, she finds herself questioning the people closest to her.

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