Watch: Parineeti Chopra blushes as she arrives at Manish Malhotra's showroom amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Wednesday, was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s store amid wedding rumours with politician Raghav Chadha. She was seen blushing after paps spotted her at the showroom.

In the viral video shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress can’t stop smiling. Netizens reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Ye apne shaadi k kapdo ka order dene aai hai Manish Malhotra ko (She has come to order her wedding clothes to Manish Malhotra).” The second one said, “Now she will go into politics.” The third person said, “cute and shy.” The fourth one said, “I think she is completely in love.”

The fifth person commented, “with her smile, she is confirming the marriage is on the cards.” The sixth one said, “oh how cute she is looking.” The seventh one said, “I hope she does not choose her wedding dress from his boring designs.” The eighth person wrote, “I want to know the love story of both of them. When? How? Where did their love story start?”

On Wednesday, April 19, the National Award-winning actress was spotted by the paparazzi, who kept asking her the date for her wedding. Parineeti posed for the paps in a black crop top, oversized black shirt and white long pants. When the paps asked her "Shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?", the actress just blushed and didn't speak anything.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in two films last year. The first was a spy thriller Code Name: Tirange with the singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and the second was the emotional drama Uunchai in which she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.



