Parineeti Chopra blushes as paps ask her 'shaadi kab hai' amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly dating each other. The actress and AAP leader, who have been spotted together several times in the past month, haven't confirmed anything about these rumours yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are rumoured to be dating each other after both of them were spotted together multiple times in the last month. Their dating rumours soon turned into speculations around their wedding when Raghav's fellow party member Sanjeev Arora congratulated them on 'their union' on Twitter.

On Wednesday, April 19, the National Award-winning actress was spotted by the paparazzi, who kept asking her the date for her wedding. Parineeti posed for the paps in a black crop top, oversized black shirt and white long pants. When the paps asked her "Shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?", the actress just blushed and didn't speak anything. 

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet. Netizens shared their cute reactions in the comments section as one of them wrote, "Blushing tells everything", while another Instagram user added, "Tell them when is the wedding....blushyy blushyy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in two films last year. The first was a spy thriller Code Name: Tirange with the singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and the second was the emotional drama Uunchai in which she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

READ | Parineeti Chopra on spotlight on personal life amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha: 'There is a thin line between..'

