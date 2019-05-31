Parineeti Chopra aims for Saina Nehwal’s fitness level!

Headlines

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra aims for Saina Nehwal’s fitness level!

Alongside the Jabariya Jodi promotions and the shooting of her next thriller in London, the star will keep up with her challenging physical training

article-main
Latest News

Meena Iyer

Updated: May 31, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It’s going to take Parineeti Chopra months to get into the skin of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal’s character for the latter’s biopic. And, the Kesari actress has already realised this. So, even as she gets ready to promote her next romcom, Jabariya Jodi (JJ, which is currently slated for a July release), she has allowed India’s number one badminton player to be a part of her psyche. 

Alongside the JJ promotions and the shooting of her next thriller in London, the star will keep up with her challenging physical training. As we reported earlier on, the Punjabi kudi will be stationed in London for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train, for a long spell. Alongside her shoot, she will also prepare to be the sportsperson she will represent on screen.

“It will be an intense schedule for the biopic. As Pari has to master badminton and get the athlete’s body language bang on, she wants to play the game every day. She knows Saina has trained for years on end to achieve the heights she has scaled. Being fully aware of how perfectly she needs to play badminton, Parineeti has decided that a trainer will accompany her on all her outdoor shoots in India and overseas. From now on, her trainer and her fitness goals will be her constant companions,” informs a source.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 5.42 crore

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan today or tomorrow? Know the best time to tie Rakhi

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

This family owns Delhi’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 92 crore, sold business to Lakshmi Mittal; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE