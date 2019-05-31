Parineeti Chopra aims for Saina Nehwal’s fitness level!

Alongside the Jabariya Jodi promotions and the shooting of her next thriller in London, the star will keep up with her challenging physical training

It’s going to take Parineeti Chopra months to get into the skin of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal’s character for the latter’s biopic. And, the Kesari actress has already realised this. So, even as she gets ready to promote her next romcom, Jabariya Jodi (JJ, which is currently slated for a July release), she has allowed India’s number one badminton player to be a part of her psyche.

Alongside the JJ promotions and the shooting of her next thriller in London, the star will keep up with her challenging physical training. As we reported earlier on, the Punjabi kudi will be stationed in London for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train, for a long spell. Alongside her shoot, she will also prepare to be the sportsperson she will represent on screen.

“It will be an intense schedule for the biopic. As Pari has to master badminton and get the athlete’s body language bang on, she wants to play the game every day. She knows Saina has trained for years on end to achieve the heights she has scaled. Being fully aware of how perfectly she needs to play badminton, Parineeti has decided that a trainer will accompany her on all her outdoor shoots in India and overseas. From now on, her trainer and her fitness goals will be her constant companions,” informs a source.