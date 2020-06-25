'Pari walked so Bulbbul could fly': Twitterati all praise for Anushka Sharma produced 'feminist' horror flick

Lyricist Anvita Dutt made her directorial debut with Netflix original film titled Bulbbul which streamed on June 24, 2020. The film is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's home banner Clean Slate Filmz. Bulbbul is a horror flick based in pre-Independence Bengal and stars incredible actors namely Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Within a few hours of the film's streaming fans posted their reactions on social media pages.

Many have been praising the performances of the actors especially Tripti who plays the titular role of Bulbbul. One of the users tweeted, "Top class actors. Top class acting. Top class writers. Top class story. Top class ending. #Bulbbul".

ALSO READ: 'Bulbbul' Review: Anushka Sharma gives wings to a novel story that awakens your soul to horrors of the world

While another user posted on Twitter, "#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy. What wins here is a final act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality".

Check out a few reactions below:

Meanwhile talking about Bulbbul's reviews, Anushka said in a statement, "We are proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences because Karnesh and I put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking. The fact that people have called every attempt of ours as daring and adventurous is validation enough for us because Clean Slate Filmz has tried to give something new to people with each attempt."

She added, "The success shows that we are on the right track and we will continue to make cinema that's brave and back immensely talented film-makers like Anvita Dutt, Sudip Sharma, Prosit Roy, Avinash Arun, Anshai Lal whose bold cinematic voices need to be heard."