Paresh Rawal supports AR Rahman after musician clarifies his 'communal' remark against Bollywood: 'You are our pride'

The controversy began when AR Rahman said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years and linked this to changes in the industry over the past eight years and also perhaps to "a communal thing", though one not in his face.

Paresh Rawal expressed his love for AR Rahman after the singer opened up about his bond with India, music, and culture, following backlash from Indian celebs over his controversial remarks against Bollywood. Taking to his X handle, the Hera Pheri actor re-shared the video of Rahman calling the singer a "pride" of the nation. "We love you, sir. You are our pride," wrote Paresh Rawal. Earlier today, the music maestro shared his first post after the row over the controversial remarks he made about Bollywood, prompting reactions from across the Indian cinema.

On Sunday, Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video message. In the clip, he did not directly address the controversy but spoke about his bond with India, music, and culture. In his video message, the Oscar-winning composer shared how music has always been his way of staying connected with people and traditions. He went on to add that "intentions" can sometimes be "misunderstood", but his purpose has always been to serve through music.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices," Rahman said.

He further added, "From nurturing Jhaala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, and building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band, to the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful for this and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Ho."

The controversy began when Rahman, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years and linked this to changes in the industry over the past eight years and also perhaps to "a communal thing", though one not in his face.

READ | Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's sequel will be 'biggest multi-starrer in history of cinema'