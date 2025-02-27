Set in 1303 AD during medieval India, Padmaavat narrates the brave story of Queen Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone, and her battle against the brutal Sultan Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh. Padmaavat was re-released in theatres earlier this month.

Ranveer Singh, who has impressed audiences with mind-blowing performances in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, has always been open about his method acting process. In many interviews over the years, Ranveer Singh has noted that the character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat stayed with him even when the film shoot was over. However, not everyone agrees with this concept. Actor Paresh Rawal once disapproved of Ranveer Singh’s method acting process, calling it ‘wrong’.

Paresh Rawal, in one of his past interviews, was asked about Ranveer Singh’s acting process for Padmaavat. The video of the interview is now going viral on social media with Paresh Rawal expressing disappointment with it. He could be heard saying, "Agar aap aisa karte ho na bhaiya toh ye galat tarika hain. Aap ke andar saakshi bhaav hona chahiye. Accha mujhe ek baat bataiye ap jitna bhi daaru pee lo maa ya biwi ke palang pe jaake hi so jaate ho. Woh saakshi bhav hain na (If you follow such a process then it is wrong. You must have a witness attitude in it. Even after you have a lot of alcohol, one still goes home to their mother or their wife. That is the witness attitude, right)?"

Paresh Rawal further added, "Ye galat hain ki main role mein ghus gaya tha… toh kisi ko chaku maar doge aap (This is wrong that for a role you forget everything… so one can also stab someone like that)?"

Set in 1303 AD during medieval India, Padmaavat narrates the brave story of Queen Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone, and her battle against the brutal Sultan Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh.

Padmaavat was re-released in theatres earlier this month.

READ | Tara Sutaria's mom BREAKS silence on Aadar Jain's 'timepass' speech, shares cryptic post on 'rude, disrespectful' boyfriend: 'His mother...'