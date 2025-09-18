Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person; not Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays him grand tribute; Watch how the iconic building lights up in celebrations

Major leak of 100,000 documents exposes China’s dominance over global internet governance; Know all about controversial Geedge Networks

Donald Trump lists THESE countries as major drug-producing, transit nations, including Pakistan, Afghanistan....; is India named?

Tragedy averted! Donald Trump's Air Force One had close encounter with another plane, here's what happened

Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

'PM, top govt officials and...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi finally breaks silence on Asia Cup 2025 boycott U-turn

US Navy, Air forces reach Chittagong, what is it planning? Know what’s behind US-Bangladesh ties

Donald Trump carries fridge full of blood inside his bulletproof limousine to the UK, here's why

The ‘Door to Hell’ burning for 54 years; where is it and how did it begin?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person; not Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive

Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person | Exclusive

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays him grand tribute; Watch how the iconic building lights up in celebrations

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays him grand tribute; Watch h

Major leak of 100,000 documents exposes China’s dominance over global internet governance; Know all about controversial Geedge Networks

Major leak of 100,000 documents exposes China’s global surveillance, censorship

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person; not Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive

Paresh Rawal will be seen next in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film releases in cinemas on September 19 and will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 and Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:36 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person; not Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive
Paresh Rawal on Thama
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Paresh Rawal is awaiting the release of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the biopic, the veteran actor plays Mahant Avaidyanath, mentor of the BJP leader. Anant Joshi portrays Adityanath in the film, which releases in cinemas this Friday on September 19. Ahead of its release, Paresh Rawal spoke to DNA, shared why he agreed to do Ajey, and also talked about his much-awaited Diwali release Thama.

Stressing upon the title of the film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, the National Award-winning actor emphasises that the film is actually an untold story about Yogi Adityanath. "Yogi Ji is such a fascinating person and people don't know that his journey began from the hills of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand). The movie is also shot in the ashrams in the same region. The major reasons for me to do this film were firstly that people should get to know how Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht became Yogi Adityanath, and secondly, it gave me a chance to live and shoot in the ashrams."

Based on the 2017 book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner and directed by Ravindra Gautam. It clashes at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB3 and Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi. As Akshay and Paresh are good friends with each other and have given multiple hits together, we ask the veteran actor about this clash. He answers, "Sab ki picturein chalni chahiye. We have such a huge audience, and everyone wants variety. All the three films belong to different genres so it's good for the viewers."

After Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, Paresh Rawal will be seen next in the horror comedy Thama. It is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Stree 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles.

The 70-year-old actor shares that his "biggest takeaway" from Thama was his experience with the director Sarpotdar. "I was so happy working with him. I would love to work with him again. He's such an exciting director. After such a long time, I had so much fun while being on a film set", states Paresh Rawal.

Thama releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21, 2025, on the occasion of Diwali. It will clash at the box office with the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. It marks Milap Zaveri's return to direction after four years since his last movie Satyameva Jayate 2 bombed at the box office in 2021.

READ | Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GOOD News For Taxpayers: Income tax department extends ITR filing date, can be filed till today, check details here
GOOD News For Taxpayers: Income tax department extends ITR filing date, can be f
Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE
Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match vs
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?
TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'
TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Ji
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE