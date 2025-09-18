Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person; not Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive

Paresh Rawal will be seen next in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film releases in cinemas on September 19 and will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 and Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.

Paresh Rawal is awaiting the release of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the biopic, the veteran actor plays Mahant Avaidyanath, mentor of the BJP leader. Anant Joshi portrays Adityanath in the film, which releases in cinemas this Friday on September 19. Ahead of its release, Paresh Rawal spoke to DNA, shared why he agreed to do Ajey, and also talked about his much-awaited Diwali release Thama.

Stressing upon the title of the film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, the National Award-winning actor emphasises that the film is actually an untold story about Yogi Adityanath. "Yogi Ji is such a fascinating person and people don't know that his journey began from the hills of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand). The movie is also shot in the ashrams in the same region. The major reasons for me to do this film were firstly that people should get to know how Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht became Yogi Adityanath, and secondly, it gave me a chance to live and shoot in the ashrams."

Based on the 2017 book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner and directed by Ravindra Gautam. It clashes at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB3 and Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi. As Akshay and Paresh are good friends with each other and have given multiple hits together, we ask the veteran actor about this clash. He answers, "Sab ki picturein chalni chahiye. We have such a huge audience, and everyone wants variety. All the three films belong to different genres so it's good for the viewers."

After Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, Paresh Rawal will be seen next in the horror comedy Thama. It is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Stree 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles.

The 70-year-old actor shares that his "biggest takeaway" from Thama was his experience with the director Sarpotdar. "I was so happy working with him. I would love to work with him again. He's such an exciting director. After such a long time, I had so much fun while being on a film set", states Paresh Rawal.

Thama releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21, 2025, on the occasion of Diwali. It will clash at the box office with the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. It marks Milap Zaveri's return to direction after four years since his last movie Satyameva Jayate 2 bombed at the box office in 2021.

