Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

Paresh Rawal reveals why he is ‘nervous’, and ‘sacred’ for his upcoming movies Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal who was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2, is all set to enthrall the audience once again in his upcoming movies Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle. The actor, however, expressed his nervousness about the movies.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal said that he is excited about Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle but also nervous at the same time as the audience has some expectations and he has a fear that whether the final product of these movies will match their expectations or not.

The actor said, “Excitement toh hota hai par saath mein darr bhi lagta hai kyuki final product banke aana bhi chahiye. Kyuki humari toh expectations hoti hi hai par logo ki bhi bohot hi expectation hai. They waited far too long for Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3 also. Toh woh fulfill hone chahiye. Toh uske liye thoda darr bhi lagta hai. But mehnat karenge. Ho jayega aisa lagta hai (There of course is excitement but there's a fear too because the final product should come out well. Because we obviously have expectations but the people also have a lot of expectations. They waited far too long for Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3. So of course I get scared. But we'll work hard. They will succeed, that's what I feel).”

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal will be next seen in the movie Aankh Micholi. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, the movie tells the story of a family of misfits. that is trying to hide some secrets from the NRI suitor and his family as they want their daughter to get married to a well-to-do NRI guy.

The comedy-drama stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dasani, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Darshan Jariwala among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27.

Read Paresh Rawal recalls being ‘over-confident’ during Phir Hera Pheri, says ‘maine paap kar diya...’