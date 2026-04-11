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Paresh Rawal says Bhooth Bangla was not pushed because of Dhurandhar 2: 'Toxic was also postponed, it's show business'

Bhooth Bangla was earlier set to release on April 10 but the makers decided to postpone the release to Apri 17 following requests from exhibitors and distributors to provide an "undisturbed window" to the Akshay Kumar film at the box office as Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already playing in theatres.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 11:49 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Paresh Rawal says Bhooth Bangla was not pushed because of Dhurandhar 2: 'Toxic was also postponed, it's show business'
Paresh Rawal, Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2
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Marking the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a long gap of 14 years, Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited films of the year. The horror comedy features a solid ensemble of talented actors including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani in his final on-screen role.

Bhooth Bangla was earlier set to release on April 10 but the makers decided to postpone the release following requests from exhibitors and distributors to provide an "undisturbed window" to the Akshay Kumar film at the box office as Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already playing in theatres. The Priyadarshan directorial will now release on April 17 with paid previews beginning from April 16.

In a recent interview with PTI, Paresh Rawal said it would be wrong to say that the release of Bhooth Bangla was pushed because of Dhurandhar 2, which he enjoyed watching in theatres. "There are different ways to look at it. It would be an injustice to both the films to say that the release has been pushed becuase of Dhurandhar 2. Ultimately, it's show business, so it should be treated like a business. In business, there is no foolhardiness because it will not benefit any of them. For example, Toxic (release) has also gone up." Yash-led Toxic, which was earlier set for a clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, is now slated to release on June 4. 

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Its teaser and trailer have received mixed reactions with some people appreciating its horror and humour, while others comparing it to Akshay and Priyadarshan's 2007 cult classic Bhulaiyaa.

READ | Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'

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