Paresh Rawal defended Akshay Kumar against criticism surrounding his frequent film releases and career decisions.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have shared a strong on-screen partnership for over three decades, delivering memorable performances in films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, OMG: Oh My God, and more.

Their long friendship shows that real bonds can last in Bollywood. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh defended Akshay against criticism surrounding his frequent film releases and career decisions.

In an interview, when asked about their strong bond, Paresh Rawal said he never felt insecure. He said, “there is no insecurity. I know I can’t do what he does. Be it the action or being a really good-looking guy.” Praising Akshay, Paresh added, “He is not just extremely hardworking but very honest, too. There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him and be around him."

Paresh, who has acted in over 20 films with Akshay, shared that working with a good friend makes the whole experience even better. “Working with him is fun; money is just an added bonus," he said. However, he didn’t like it when people criticised Akshay for doing many films in a year.

Responding to criticism about Akshay doing too many films and affecting their quality, Paresh said, “Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing."

Paresh further said that people should respect Akshay’s hard work instead of making fun of it. “He just likes to work. He’s not smuggling, bootlegging, selling drugs, or gambling. He’s simply working as much as he can. And more importantly, his films give jobs to thousands of people. So what’s the problem?”