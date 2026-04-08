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Paresh Rawal reveals if his friendship with Akshay Kumar was affected after Hera Pheri 3 controversy: 'No bad blood between us'

Hera Pheri 3 suffered a huge setback after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the film last year. What followed was a Rs 25-crore lawsuit filed by Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer on the upcoming movie. Rawal returned to the project months later. The threequel also stars Suniel Shetty.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Paresh Rawal reveals if his friendship with Akshay Kumar was affected after Hera Pheri 3 controversy: 'No bad blood between us'
Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3
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Paresh Rawal says it felt good to be back in the company of his favourite people - Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for Bhooth Bangla, a film that reunites the trio after a long gap. They have delivered a number of comedy hits in Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, and Hera Pheri. "It was a lot of fun to be back. You look forward to certain things in life. Sometimes, when you work with such good people, your journey is very good. This kind of company increases your haemoglobin. Your health improves," Rawal told PTI.

Shooting for Bhooth Bangla was nostalgic for the actor as it was shot in Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, which was also the location of their 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But both the movies are completely different, said Rawal. "The interesting thing about this one is that there is going to be a marriage and the ghost is staying at the place. You can just imagine what will happen. I would say that this is a beautifully shot horror film. You haven't seen such a beautiful horror film," the actor added.  

The trio of Kumar, Rawal and Priyadarshan are not done yet as they are also working on the third part of the fan-favourite Hera Pheri franchise, which also features Suniel Shetty. It is a project that has been in development for many years and suffered a huge setback after Rawal announced his exit through a post on social media in May last year. What followed was a Rs 25-crore lawsuit filed by Kumar, who is also the producer on the project through his company Cape of Good Films. 

But the actor returned to the project months later. Did the controversy over Hera Pheri 3 affected his friendship with Kumar? Rawal said there is "no bad blood" between them. "It (the issue) was not about friendship. There was never any stain on it. But it happens. Sometimes, when you are so close, you tend to take things for granted. But there is no bad blood", Paresh concluded.

Talking about the first two Hera Pheri movies, the first part was released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. It was the remake of the 1989 Malayalam comedy thriller Ramji Rao Speaking. The follow-up film, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and was directed by Neeraj Vora. It was the remake of the 1998 English black comedy crime film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. It is yet not known if Hera Pheri 3 will be a remake or an original film.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

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Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: 'We were laughing and then it went viral'
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Paresh Rawal reveals if his friendship with Akshay Kumar was affected after Hera Pheri 3 controversy: 'No bad blood between us'
Paresh Rawal on his friendship with Akshay Kumar after Hera Pheri 3 controversy
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