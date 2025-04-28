Paresh Rawal revealed that he used to drink his urine every morning to recover from internal pain, and he was advised to by Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan.

Actor Paresh Rawal has made a shocking revelation about drinking his own urine to recover from a knee injury. In an interview with Lallantop, Paresh revealed that he got injured while shooting Ghatak. When he was hospitalised, action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn's father, visited him at the hospital. When he shared his problem with him. He suggested him to drink his own urine every morning.