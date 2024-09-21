Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas admitted to ICU after road accident in Bandra

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

Meet actor who left his banking job in 3 days, borrowed money from girlfriend for survival; is now worth Rs...

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

Meet actor who left his banking job in 3 days, borrowed money from girlfriend for survival; is now worth Rs...

Meet actor who left his banking job in 3 days, borrowed money from girlfriend for survival; is now worth Rs...

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 animals that never sleep

8 animals that never sleep

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who left his banking job in 3 days, borrowed money from girlfriend for survival; is now worth Rs...

This National Award winner has appeared in over 240 films and was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014,

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet actor who left his banking job in 3 days, borrowed money from girlfriend for survival; is now worth Rs...
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sometimes we don’t know what luck has in store for us. We take risks hoping for better outcomes, and while we may fail, we can also find success along the way. . Today, we’ll talk about an actor who quit his banking job after just three days. He faced struggles but eventually became a star with a net worth of Rs 79 crore.

This National Award winner has appeared in over 240 films and was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. He is Paresh Rawal who is recognized as one of the most talented Indian artists, but his journey to stardom was not easy.

Paresh Rawal was born on May 30, 1955, into a middle-class Gujarati family in Bombay (now Mumbai). He attended Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle, Mumbai. After completing college, Paresh was eager to become financially independent.

The actor on The Anupam Kher Show, mentioned that pocket money wasn’t a part of his family’s upbringing, so he decided to find a job at a bank. He worked at Bank of Baroda for 1.5 months but left after just three days, as he felt he didn’t fit in. To make ends meet, he borrowed money from his then-girlfriend, Swaroop Sampat, an actress and Miss India 1979 winner. They eventually married in 1987 and had two sons, Aditya and Anirudh.

Paresh began his film career with the Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari in 1982. His first Hindi film was Holi (1984), directed by Meera Nair and starring Aamir Khan. He found success after appearing in Sunny Deol's Arjun (1985). The following year, he solidified his position as an actor by playing the antagonist in Sanjay Dutt's Naam (1986). In the years that followed, Paresh often took on roles as the main villain, a character with gray shades, or the villain's sidekick in films like Dacait, Kabzaa, Ram Lakhan, Swarg, Zulm Ki Hukumat, and Damini.

In 2000, Paresh Rawal portrayed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a Maharashtrian garage owner, in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri. His performance as Baburao won him a loyal fanbase and several awards. He reprised the character in Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and will do so again in Hera Pheri 3. Paresh and Priyadarshan developed a strong collaboration, resulting in several successful comedies. He also starred in the social comedy OMG: Oh My God and played a gray-shade character in Table No 21. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

This train gave Rs 628800000 loss to Indian Railway, everyday 200-250 seats left vacant due to…

This train gave Rs 628800000 loss to Indian Railway, everyday 200-250 seats left vacant due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement