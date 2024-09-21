Meet actor who left his banking job in 3 days, borrowed money from girlfriend for survival; is now worth Rs...

This National Award winner has appeared in over 240 films and was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014,

Sometimes we don’t know what luck has in store for us. We take risks hoping for better outcomes, and while we may fail, we can also find success along the way. . Today, we’ll talk about an actor who quit his banking job after just three days. He faced struggles but eventually became a star with a net worth of Rs 79 crore.

This National Award winner has appeared in over 240 films and was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. He is Paresh Rawal who is recognized as one of the most talented Indian artists, but his journey to stardom was not easy.

Paresh Rawal was born on May 30, 1955, into a middle-class Gujarati family in Bombay (now Mumbai). He attended Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle, Mumbai. After completing college, Paresh was eager to become financially independent.

The actor on The Anupam Kher Show, mentioned that pocket money wasn’t a part of his family’s upbringing, so he decided to find a job at a bank. He worked at Bank of Baroda for 1.5 months but left after just three days, as he felt he didn’t fit in. To make ends meet, he borrowed money from his then-girlfriend, Swaroop Sampat, an actress and Miss India 1979 winner. They eventually married in 1987 and had two sons, Aditya and Anirudh.

Paresh began his film career with the Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari in 1982. His first Hindi film was Holi (1984), directed by Meera Nair and starring Aamir Khan. He found success after appearing in Sunny Deol's Arjun (1985). The following year, he solidified his position as an actor by playing the antagonist in Sanjay Dutt's Naam (1986). In the years that followed, Paresh often took on roles as the main villain, a character with gray shades, or the villain's sidekick in films like Dacait, Kabzaa, Ram Lakhan, Swarg, Zulm Ki Hukumat, and Damini.

In 2000, Paresh Rawal portrayed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a Maharashtrian garage owner, in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri. His performance as Baburao won him a loyal fanbase and several awards. He reprised the character in Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and will do so again in Hera Pheri 3. Paresh and Priyadarshan developed a strong collaboration, resulting in several successful comedies. He also starred in the social comedy OMG: Oh My God and played a gray-shade character in Table No 21.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.