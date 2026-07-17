Paresh Rawal EXPOSED! OMG 2 producer reveals actor wanted to keep Akshay Kumar 'out' from sequel, debunks his claim of ignoring him

No wonder why Paresh Rawal refused to call Akshay Kumar a friend but a colleague. Paresh never wanted Akki to be a part of OMG 2. Producer Amit Rai made some big revelations.

After Paresh Rawal made a sensational claim that Akshay Kumar took the OMG 2 idea from him and didn't credit him, the producer of the social drama, Ashwin Varde, debunked his statement and exposed his hypocrisy. In an extended statement, Ashwin emphasised that the accusations made by Paresh Rawal are "untrue and unsubstantiated". These allegations left him with no option but to publicly set the record straight.

How did Amit Rai get the script of OMG 2?

Ashwin revealed that actor Pavan Malhotra recommended writer-director Amit Rai’s name to me. He had worked with Malhotra in Mubarakan. He met Amit for a completely different film. Post that, Amit and Ashwin became friends, and they would often meet at his office in Bandra, Mumbai. In a casual conversation, Amit briefly narrated a subject to Ashwin. That eventually became OMG 2.

Paresh Rawal told Amit to write a film similar to OMG: Ashwin

Ashwin revealed that when he heard the film, his immediate reaction was that the subject resembled the format of OMG. Then, Amit told him that he had written it in the OMG format because "Paresh Rawal had asked him to stay as close to OMG as possible." Ashwin had a concern – OMG cannot be made without Akshay Kumar or his approval, since the IP rights of the film belonged to Akki.

OMG 2 originally had a fakir, not a God

Ashwin said, "Amit had asked the same question to Paresh and Paresh had told him that the IP belonged to him (Paresh) and there was nothing to worry about. Though Amit still had reservations, Paresh informed him that even if OMG Part 100 had to be made, only you will write and direct it, suggesting that HE was the film’s rightful owner. That’s why Amit went ahead and finished his script, which is entirely his own. The only difference was that the character of God (which was later played by Akshay Kumar) was that of a fakir."

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What was Paresh's intention with OMG 2?

Ashwin stated that he understood what Paresh was trying to do. "He was trying to make a version of OMG under a different name, which is unethical and unprofessional. It was trying to steal someone else’s creation and property, and use it under a guise. For me, that is nothing short of theft," he said.

Paresh was adamant Akshay shouldn't be a part of OMG 2

Ashwin revealed that the script is registered under the name of Amit Rai, who is the "SOLE writer" of the film. Ashwin stated that it is completely unfair and unwarranted on Paresh’s part to have expected any kind of credit for the film’s script – since this is something he never mentioned to me in our many meetings. He further revealed, "After we acquired the film, on Amit’s behest, I met Paresh, but that was purely to cast him in the film. I met Paresh for the third time at the Soho House in Juhu, where I told him that I would have to take this script first to Akshay Kumar since this is too much like OMG and it would be unethical on my part not to do so. I was shocked to see his reaction. He was emphatic that this film cannot be OMG – he kept repeating that without giving any plausible reason. It became obvious after a point that he wanted to keep Akshay Kumar out of the project for reasons best known to him."

Even after dispute, Akki wanted Paresh to be part of OMG 2

Ashwin said that despite the clear instruction from Paresh, they went to Akshay. "Since the script belonged to us now, we decided to do the right thing. And that’s how OMG-2 happened. Despite all that had happened, Paresh was still the first actor we approached. Akshay Kumar also spoke to him and tried to convince him to do the part. But he refused to budge from his stance. We waited for almost two months, after which we moved on."

Ashwin further added that Paresh Rawal "was given due credit as the PRODUCER" in OMG-2, even though he had made "zero contribution to it." Ashwin concluded, "Paresh Rawal was also paid a stipulated amount of money for OMG-2, which he conveniently forgets to mention in his recent interview."