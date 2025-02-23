Calling Akshay Kumar "extremely hardworking and honest", Paresh Rawal has questioned those criticising the star for doing multiple films in a year.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have worked together in multiple films such as Mohra, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhaagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Aitraaz, and Sarfira among others. In a recent interview, Rawal talked about his friendship with Kumar and also defended his friend over his choice of doing multiple films in a single year.

Talking to the YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, when the veteran actor was asked about their friendship, he said, "There is no insecurity. I know I can’t do what he does. Be it the action or being a really good-looking guy. He is not just extremely hardworking but very honest, too. There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him, and be around him. Working with him is fun; money is just an added bonus."

When Paresh was asked if doing 5-6 films in a year is impacting negatively on the quality of films that Akshay does, he defended him as he added, "Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing. He just likes to work. He isn’t smuggling, boot-legging, selling drugs, or gambling. He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. Where is the problem? I don't see any issue in it."

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar will be seen together next in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is slated to release in theatres on April 2, 2026.